7 Reasons Why You Should Be Playing Board Games

Modern board games are a far cry from yesteryear’s Monopoly and Connect 4. And nerds have really taken notice, the proof being that the modern board game hobby continues to see huge double-digit growth year-over-year. But if you aren’t on board with board games, you might be wondering why you should be playing them. Glad you wonder such things. I have 7 reasons for you:

1. Board games are extremely social. And they aren’t social in a ‘like this post’ sort of social. Board games are face-to-face. Board game nights are becoming part of a lot of nerds’ routines. Who doesn’t want to get together with friends? Well, add a few snacks and a couple games like Dead of Winter or Suburbia to a Friday evening and your social life just got a +1 mana boost.

2. Board games are analog in a digital world. We live in a digital world, both at work and school, but at home as well. Board games offer an often welcome analog experience. Board games are highly tactile and it’s often surprisingly satisfying just to hold and fiddle with the little pieces or miniatures that fill board games like Blood Rage. Where many other things in there life can feel a little incorporeal, a lot of folks simply like the feel and sound of dice rolling across a wooden table.

3. Board games are collectable. Sure, you have the obvious, such as collectable card games like Magic: The Gathering. But boxed board games are becoming highly collectable items, with a lot of nerds building up huge libraries of board games, trying to get the best of each category. Many collectors will even trick out there games with special components, further adding to the collectable nature, while others will collect certain elements, such as miniatures.

4. Board games are beautiful. The quality of board games has risen considerably from the old Parker Brothers games. Board games typically have professional art work and graphic design, that often holds up better than most other media.

Further, game pieces aren’t just simple plastic or cardboard chits either. Modern board games are filled with nice wooden pieces or even highly detailed miniatures. The quality of board games have risen to the point that they are often the coolest looking items in a nerd’s collection.

5. Modern board games are cool. Not to pile on poor ‘ole Monopoly, but many people are surprised by the depth of play of modern board games. The best board games of today are incredibly engaging and sophisticated. In short, they are cool.

These aren’t your granddad’s games where you drop a checker into a slot in order to get four in a row. No, there is strategy and skill involved, with many of today’s games having a depth that you could play years and not truly master it.

6. The board gaming community is welcoming. Not many niches feel welcoming and inclusive nowadays, but board gaming typically bucks this trend. There is a style of game for everyone, and a level of competition where just about anyone can jump aboard.

Unlike a lot of other industries, the board game community is friendly place. It is friendly in terms of social aspect, in terms of being kind to one other, in terms of inviting new people to the table, and in terms of being welcoming to other people.

7. The board game community is becoming better supported. Not only are new game shops popping up in most communities, but there are cool networks popping up online.

Wil Wheaton’s Tabletop is a centerpiece of Geek and Sundry. The Dice Tower has unleashed a torrent of board game reviews and ‘Best of’ lists on their YouTube channel. Websites like Board Game Geek are insanely comprehensive in their game listings. Further, creators like Rodney Smith of Watch it Played do how to play videos that help people get into the hobby.

In short, if you want to dip your toes in the board game hobby, there are great communities of support to help you get going.

I could keep going, but you shouldn’t need more than seven reasons to convince you to give modern board games a try. Look around the site, we have lots of resources and suggestions for you. Or ask away on our Facebook page, as we’ll gladly give you some suggestions to help you get started. After all, we’d love for more people to jump into the board game hobby!

